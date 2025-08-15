Ashton Hall Fashion Show Fall 2025 To Benefit Donna Terrell's Yoga Warriors With Host Malik Yoba

The Ashton Hall Fashion Show Fall 2025 will take place September 27th, 2025 at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas. The event will be hosted by actor Malik Yoba and will benefit Donna Terrell's Yoga Warriors, a non-profit supporting cancer patien

Designer's "East Meets West - Threads of Heritage" showcase to feature sophisticated silhouettes at Little Rock fashion show.

- Ashton Hall

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Ashton Hall Fashion Show Fall 2025 will showcase the designer's latest collection on Saturday, September 27th, from 3 PM to 6 PM at Chenal Country Club . This season's theme, "East Meets West - Threads of Heritage," promises a stunning fusion of styles, colors, and culture, featuring the latest designs by acclaimed designer Ashton Hall.

Renowned actor and Founder/CEO of Yoba Development Malik Yoba will host this runway event, bringing his charisma and flair to the afternoon. Attendees will enjoy a plated lunch in an elegant setting while viewing Hall's latest collection.

Drawing from his extensive fashion experience, Hall says of the upcoming showcase, "It's important to ensure that every detail, from accessories to shoes, is carefully curated to enhance the overall experience. The planning committee, led by notable figures in the fashion industry, have meticulously organized this event to ensure it runs smoothly."

Proceeds from the event will benefit Donna Terrell's Yoga Warriors , a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting cancer patients and survivors through the healing power of yoga.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 27th, 2025

Time: 3 PM to 6 PM

Location: Chenal Country Club, 10 Chenal Club Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72223

Theme: East Meets West - Threads of Heritage

Table Cost: $750.00 (seats 10)

Individual Tickets: $85.00

VIP Tickets:

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and additional information, contact Lara Blume McGee at ....

About Ashton Hall:

Ashton Hall is a distinguished name in the fashion industry, known for innovative designs that blend classic elegance with contemporary flair. The designer's commitment to quality and creativity has earned a loyal following, making each collection a must-see event. Follow on Instagram: @ashtonhallcollection

About Donna Terrell's Yoga Warriors:

Donna Terrell's Yoga Warriors is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting cancer patients and survivors through the healing power of yoga. By providing free yoga classes and workshops, the organization helps individuals cope with the physical and emotional challenges of their journey, promoting well-being and empowerment.

Lara Blume McGee

Ashton Hall Collection

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.