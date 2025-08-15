Faneuil Hall Marketplace Honored To Participate In Celebration For Boston's Late Night Food Truck Pilot Program
BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faneuil Hall Marketplace ("Fan Hall"), Boston's iconic landmark, is honored to be chosen by Boston's Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Nightlife Economy for a night out at Faneuil Hall Marketplace to celebrate the launch of the City of Boston's new Late Night Food Truck Pilot Program this Friday August 15 at 8:00 to 9:30pm. The celebration at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which includes the historic Quincy Market building, will feature complimentary food from participating food vendors, a live DJ, and other communal activities.
Fan Hall stated: "Fan Hall is proud to be the steward of the iconic Faneuil Hall Marketplace. We are committed to Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Quincy Market's role as a central destination for the benefit of the Boston community and a strategic participant in the future of the city. We, as owners, understand, respect, and embrace Faneuil Hall Marketplace's storied history and role in Boston. We look forward to partnering with the City to deliver the next chapter for Faneuil Hall Marketplace as a driver of downtown culture and commerce, and continue to serve as an authentic destination for residents, workers, and visitors to Boston from around the world."
Media Contact
Jenny Harding
Faneuil Hall Marketplace
[email protected]
