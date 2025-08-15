Openevidence Creates The First AI In History To Score A Perfect 100% On The United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE)

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge-based assessments remain a foundation of medical education. However, leveraging these resources for learning requires detailed and verifiable feedback to the medical student. To this aim, OpenEvidence has developed a new AI system that not only accurately answers each question on the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), but which also teaches the reasoning behind each answer-providing accurate references using gold-standard sources of medical knowledge such as the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). OpenEvidence, a medical search platform that currently provides evidence-based clinical decision and practice support for over 40% of physicians in the United States, was the first to develop an AI system to score over 90% on the USMLE. OpenEvidence now becomes the first AI in history to score a perfect 100% on the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

Medical education remains costly with many inequalities in access to educational resources. OpenEvidence will be releasing a number of new AI models and other tools throughout this academic year to democratize access to quality medical education resources and support continued learning throughout training and clinical practice. These tools are built with a focus on education, creating vignettes for both knowledge recall and case based learning education, customizable by training level and grounded in the current medical literature.

This achievement of becoming the first AI in history to score a perfect 100% on the USMLE is the result of a six-month effort to further evolve the core AI models and other technologies that power OpenEvidence, and demonstrates OpenEvidence's commitment and continued effort to improve physician knowledge at all levels of medical education.

A question-by-question explanation-reasoned and written by OpenEvidence's AI system-of the correct answer to every single question on an official United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) is linked here .

SOURCE OpenEvidence

