Cupshe Unveils The Plus One Edit, Its First-Ever Twin-Led Collection Curated By Renee And Elisha Herbert

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Plus One Edit includes 34 pieces across dresses, sets, and separates designed for fall weddings, events, and day-to-day dressing. The collection features clean lines, textured fabrics, and rich seasonal colors including maroon, purple, pastel pink, blue, and easy neutrals.

"Working on this edit felt natural for us," said Renee and Elisha. "We were in sync the whole time. It was fun, collaborative, and intuitive. We're really proud of the pieces and hope they resonate with everyone who wears them."

Each look is designed to mix and match, with thoughtful details that make getting dressed simple but stylish. Prices range from $22.99 to $53.99 and sizes run from XS to L.

"Renee and Elisha bring a cool, authentic energy that connects with a younger audience," said Haley Barcus, Influencer Marketing Director at Cupshe. "They move between fashion-forward and laid-back with ease, and this collection really reflects that."

The Plus One Edit is available now, exclusively on Cupshe . Campaign assets are available here .

