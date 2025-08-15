Cupshe Unveils The Plus One Edit, Its First-Ever Twin-Led Collection Curated By Renee And Elisha Herbert
"Working on this edit felt natural for us," said Renee and Elisha. "We were in sync the whole time. It was fun, collaborative, and intuitive. We're really proud of the pieces and hope they resonate with everyone who wears them."
Each look is designed to mix and match, with thoughtful details that make getting dressed simple but stylish. Prices range from $22.99 to $53.99 and sizes run from XS to L.
"Renee and Elisha bring a cool, authentic energy that connects with a younger audience," said Haley Barcus, Influencer Marketing Director at Cupshe. "They move between fashion-forward and laid-back with ease, and this collection really reflects that."
The Plus One Edit is available now, exclusively on Cupshe . Campaign assets are available here .
Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel, including bikinis , one-pieces , swim cover-ups , vacation dresses , and jumpsuits , created for fearless women worldwide. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Madix, and more.
