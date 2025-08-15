Calvin University Kicks Off Season On A New Premium Astroturf® Football Field
The new field installation reflects Calvin University's commitment to providing its athletes with the safest, most advanced playing surfaces available. The chosen AstroTurf system delivers top-tier performance, durability, and safety that ensures that players can train and compete at the highest level.
Todd DeWolfe, President of AstroTurf Great Lakes, expressed his excitement about the project's completion:
"It has been an honor to partner with Calvin University on this new football field. We understand how important this facility is to the student-athlete experience, and our team is proud to deliver a surface that meets the highest standards of performance and safety. We can't wait to see the Knights take the field this season."
The installation comes just in time for fall training camp, offering the Knights a state-of-the-art home field that will enhance both game-day excitement and daily practice. The field represents not just an investment in athletics, but in the growth and success of Calvin University's student-athletes for years to come.
About AstroTurf®
For over sixty years, AstroTurf® has been the leader in synthetic turf innovation, offering advanced systems for a variety of sports. Known for its focus on player safety, performance, and sustainability, AstroTurf continues to set the standard for artificial playing surfaces worldwide.
