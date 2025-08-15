Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Governor Glenn Youngkin Joins ORBCOMM To Celebrate New Global Headquarters In Loudoun County

Governor Glenn Youngkin Joins ORBCOMM To Celebrate New Global Headquarters In Loudoun County


2025-08-15 12:16:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The move positions ORBCOMM for continued growth in the Commonwealth, bringing new jobs to Virginia and strengthening the company's mission to digitalize containerized trade and help secure global supply chains. As part of the relocation, ORBCOMM is investing $500,000 in initiatives to combat the smuggling of drugs and other illicit goods in shipping containers.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a global leader in industrial IoT, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to the world's most critical operations. With 30 years of innovation and more than 2.4 million connected devices, ORBCOMM transforms data into actionable insights, driving greater efficiency, safety, resilience and sustainability. Serving customers that include the world's largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking fleets, cold-chain transportation fleets and a global network of IoT solution provider partners, ORBCOMM is where IoT powers asset intelligence.

Media Contact: Dan Schreff, SVP, Head of Global Marketing – [email protected]

SOURCE ORBCOMM

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109934107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search