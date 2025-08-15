Governor Glenn Youngkin Joins ORBCOMM To Celebrate New Global Headquarters In Loudoun County

ORBCOMM is a global leader in industrial IoT, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to the world's most critical operations. With 30 years of innovation and more than 2.4 million connected devices, ORBCOMM transforms data into actionable insights, driving greater efficiency, safety, resilience and sustainability. Serving customers that include the world's largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking fleets, cold-chain transportation fleets and a global network of IoT solution provider partners, ORBCOMM is where IoT powers asset intelligence.

