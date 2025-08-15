Bioxytran Unveils Revolutionary Precision Diagnostics On Tissue Oxygenation



Game changer for stroke, Alzheimer's, and beyond Shifting from peripheral to tissue-specific oxygenation monitoring

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the“Company”), a pioneering clinical stage biotechnology company at the forefront of oxygen therapeutics, is proud to announce a major scientific milestone: the publication of Body Oxygen Homeostasis and Mitochondrial Function from Animal Models to Clinical Applications by Prof. Avraham Mayevsky, a key advisor to Bioxytran. This groundbreaking work dives deep into the science of oxygen regulation and mitochondrial health – revealing transformative insights that could redefine treatment for stroke, Alzheimer's, and other critical conditions.



Current medical practices rely on outdated peripheral oxygen measurements, often missing the real crisis happening inside vital organs. Imagine a stroke patient with "100% oxygen saturation" while their brain suffocates-this is the alarming gap that Prof. Mayevsky's research addresses. His book bridges cutting-edge animal studies with real-world clinical applications, offering a roadmap to Precision diagnostics. The book highlights how shifting from peripheral to tissue-specific oxygenation monitoring (via FDA-approved tools like the MDX Viewer) leads to better outcomes in the operating room. This Next-gen diagnostic is aligned with Bioxytran's Universal Oxygen Carrier (UOC), designed to rescue oxygen-starved tissues in stroke and neurodegenerative diseases.

Bioxytran is integrating these insights into its upcoming BXT-25 clinical trials, aiming to prove that targeted oxygen delivery can rescue damaged tissues-and potentially rewrite treatment paradigms. This technology will serve as a biomarker capable of advancing the clinical trials of BXT-25 because it is a powerful way to measure oxygen consumption of the brain during stroke.

"Bioxytran is poised to lead the oxygen therapeutics revolution," said Avraham Mayevsky, Member of Bioxytran's Medical Advisory Board. "The principles in this book, tracing tissue oxygenation, could accelerate treatments for stroke, chronic wounds, and even Alzheimer's-where restoring oxygen delivery may slow neurodegeneration."

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in its three core platform technologies. These include virology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen transport. In addition to ProLectin-M, Bioxytran is advancing programs for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment.

