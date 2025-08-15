Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Package Delivery Lockbox (SGM-493)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved lockbox to help safeguard incoming or outgoing packages," said an inventor, from Marion, Ind., "so I invented the PACKAGE DROP. My design increases security, and it would notify the owner of any tampering."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved lockbox for incoming or outgoing package deliveries and pickups. In doing so, it offers monitoring and alert features for arriving packages, tampering attempts, etc. As a result, it increases security, and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and small businesses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-493, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

