Fermi Americatm And ASP Isotopes Join Forces To Secure America's Advanced Reactor Fuel Supply

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The planned facility would use advanced laser-based isotope separation technology to produce HALEU - a specialized nuclear fuel essential for many Generation IV and small modular reactor (SMR) designs. With very few commercial HALEU suppliers currently operating in the Western world, the project is intended to strengthen U.S. and allied supply chains, reduce reliance on Russian enrichment, and accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies.

Fermi America's private grid campus will be anchored by four AP1000® nuclear units using conventional fuel, with the potential to integrate advanced reactor technologies in future phases. The addition of domestic HALEU production capability would position the private grid as both a significant clean energy generator and a strategic nuclear fuel hub. "Our nation's ability to lead in advanced nuclear energy is directly tied to our capacity to fuel it here at home," said Toby Neugebauer , Co-Founder and CEO, Fermi America. "This decision helps ensure that America's next generation of nuclear reactors will be powered by American innovation, technology, and resolve."

"This collaboration represents a decisive step toward securing the nuclear fuel needed for the next wave of advanced reactors," said Mesut Uzman , Chief Nuclear Construction Officer, Fermi America. "It reinforces our mission to build the most advanced, resilient, and secure private grid in the world."

"Advanced reactors cannot be built without HALEU, and our Quantum EnrichmentTM technology is designed to deliver it with speed, precision, and environmental responsibility," said Paul Mann , Chairman and CEO, ASP Isotopes Inc. "Partnering with Fermi America gives us the platform and location to play a central role in the emerging Western HALEU market."

"Energy security is national security," said Rick Perry , Co-Founder of Fermi America and former U.S. Secretary of Energy. "This project will help America control its own destiny in nuclear power, create jobs here in Texas, and send a clear message that the United States intends to lead – not follow – in the race for advanced, carbon-free energy."

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. HALEU demand could exceed 50 metric tons annually by 2035, with similar needs emerging in Europe and Asia. The proposed project would help meet this demand, supporting the clean energy transition while enhancing energy security.

About Fermi America

Fermi America is pioneering the development of next-generation electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale, essential for enabling next-generation artificial intelligence. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Fermi America's behind-the-meter HyperGrid campus will integrate the largest nuclear power complex in America, the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage.

About the Texas Tech University System

Established in 1996, the Texas Tech University System is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University.

Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the TTU System is a more than $3 billion enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and outreach with approximately 21,000 employees and 64,000 students, more than 400,000 alums, a statewide economic impact of $19.2 billion and an endowment valued at $3 billion. In its short history, the TTU System has grown tremendously and is nationally acclaimed, operating at 20 academic locations in 16 cities (15 in Texas, 1 international).

In addition, the TTU System is one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI ) is an advanced materials company dedicated to the production of enriched isotopes for use in multiple industries, including nuclear energy, medicine, semiconductors, and quantum computing. Through its subsidiary Quantum Leap Energy, ASPI is developing Quantum EnrichmentTM technology to produce HALEU fuel and other critical isotopes at lower cost, faster, and with no radioactive waste.

