1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Long Island

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in Long Island, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces .

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise recently rolled out in Long Island, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots-as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Often, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Long Island co-owners Frank and Chris Cresciullo are looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "My brother and I are native Long Islanders having grown up in Deer Park," Frank shared. "We're thrilled to be part of Long Island's business community and have been working to develop relationships with paving and sealcoating companies, property managers and small businesses. We're hard-working, responsible business owners and are positioning ourselves to become the go-to Striping company on the Island."

Chris added, "1-800-STRIPER® has been in business for the past 25 years. It's a high-quality national brand, providing dependable and professional services to business communities across the nation. Frank and I look forward to expanding the brand throughout the Island."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 631-909-6156 or visit to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Long Island

