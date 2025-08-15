Backcast Partners Makes Senior Level Hire

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a leading provider of debt and equity capital for middle-market companies, is pleased to announce the further expansion of its team. The continued growth of the team in 2025 supports not only the firm's strategic increase in assets under management and the significant volume of high-quality investment opportunities but also the commitment to growing the internal operations team to best support the growth of its investor base.

Rob Czesak has joined Backcast as Managing Director, Finance and Administration and has primary responsibility for the finance and administrative operations of the Firm. With more than 20 years of experience in accounting, tax, and compliance for U.S. and international private funds, Rob has held senior roles at Credit Suisse, SS&C Technologies, Broadscope Fund Administrators, and Healthcare Royalty Partners. Most recently, Rob was the Chief Financial Officer for New Rhein Healthcare Investors where he managed the finance, operations, and human resource functions of the firm. He holds a B.S. in Finance from The College of New Jersey.2000's.

"Rob's deep expertise in finance and operations, combined with his proven leadership across a range of investment strategies, makes him an outstanding addition to our team," said Mark Gudis, Managing Partner at Backcast. "We look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow and deliver value to our investors."

About Backcast Partners

Founded in 2016, Backcast Partners manages value-additive, credit-focused private investment funds that provide capital to both private equity-backed and privately held, management-owned companies. With approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management, the Backcast team has supported traditional middle-market businesses-those with $7.5 million to $50 million in EBITDA-for decades. The firm's funds have a flexible capital mandate and typically invest between $20 million and $150 million per transaction. Backcast Partners operates offices in New York City and Millburn, NJ.

Information for Companies Seeking Capital, please contact:

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner & Co-Founder

[email protected]

(973) 512-7487



Investor Information, please contact:

David Petrucco, Managing Partner & Co-Founder

[email protected]

(973) 512-7482



SOURCE Backcast Partners

