Spiked On Why The Crackdown On Wolf-Whistling Is 'Precrime' In Action
The article argues that the law, which targets actions causing“intentional harassment, alarm or distress,” risks punishing people based on assumed intent rather than actual harm. Spiked warns this marks a dangerous shift toward preemptive policing and undermines the principle of personal liberty.
With sharp analysis and a firm defence of free expression, the piece calls into question the broader cultural and legal consequences of criminalizing ambiguous social interactions.
Read the full article here:
