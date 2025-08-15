Deadline Approaches For Youths Detained In LA Facilities To File A Claim. Average Payments Expected To Exceed $7,000 For Eligible Class Members

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is issued by Simpluris, Inc., the Court-appointed Notice and Settlement Administrator in Herrera, et al. v. County of Los Angeles, et al., Case No. CV-22-1013-HDV.

Youth who were detained in Los Angeles County juvenile facilities between 2002 and 2023 may be entitled to compensation through a $30 million class action settlement - but they must act quickly. The deadline to file a claim is November 28, 2025.

What the Settlement Provides:

Compensation amounts vary based on the number of days a person spent in custody, with Hall days receiving more weight due to harsher conditions. The average estimated recovery is over $7,000 per Class Member, and individuals with longer stays may receive substantially more. This does not mean that each person will receive $7,000, but that the average payment could be $7,000 or more, which means some could receive more and some less.

Who is eligible:

Anyone born on or after February 15, 2002 who was held in a Juvenile Hall or Camp in Los Angeles County may qualify for payment. Class Members with longer stays, especially in Halls, are expected to receive larger payments. Claims can be filed directly by minors or by a parent or guardian on their behalf. If the individual is currently incarcerated, a family member may file on their behalf.

How to file

Claims can be submitted online at , or via printed form by mail. Claim forms must be submitted or postmarked by November 28, 2025 .

Important Dates:



Claim Filing Deadline: November 28, 2025 Final Approval Hearing: January 28, 2026

This is only a summary. For full details, visit:



SOURCE Simpluris Inc.

