Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Garden Tool (SBT-2066)


2025-08-15 11:31:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I wanted to create an easier way to make holes for planting seeds or small plants," said an inventor, from Helena, Mont., "so I invented the GARDENING TOOL. My design would also ensure consistent spacing of the plants."

The patent-pending invention provides a new garden tool to create holes for planting. In doing so, it enables the user to create properly spaced holes for planting seeds, seedlings, and small plants. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it would ease the task of planting. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gardeners and nurseries.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SBT-2066, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109934048

