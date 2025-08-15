Saudi Arabia $4.98 Bn Online Grocery Delivery Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|82
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.2%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Nana Direct LuLu Hypermarket Noon AD Holdings One Person Company Talabat Shgardi Zepto Marketplace Private Limited Reliance Retail Limited Fresh Direct, LLC Swiggy Limited Fiora Online Limited
Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Product Category:
- Fresh Products Household Products Packaged Food & Beverages Personal Care Others
Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Platform:
- Mobile Application Desktop Website
Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Mode of Payment:
- Pre Delivery Online Payment Card on Delivery Cash on Delivery
Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Region:
- Eastern Western Northern & Central Southern
