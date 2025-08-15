Winners Of The 2025 National ORBIE Awards Announced By Inspire Leadership Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 25 years, the ORBIE® Awards have recognized executives for outstanding leadership and the business value created by technology innovation and enterprise security. On August 14, 2025, ORBIE winners from across North America came together for the National ORBIE Awards in New York, New York.

Inspire Leadership Network announced the winners of its 2025 National ORBIE Awards, recognizing chief information officers and chief information security officers in ten key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Healthcare, Nonprofit/Public Sector, CISO Large Enterprise, and CISO Enterprise.

The 2025 National ORBIE Awards winners are:

Pragati Mathur, Chief Digital & Information Officer, ConocoPhillips, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Neeraj Vijay, SVP & CIO, onsemi, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $7 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Amala Duggirala, EVP & CIO, USAA, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue.

Amy Brady, CIO, KeyBank, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

Raj Kalahasthi, Chief Digital & Information Officer, The Baldwin Group, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Andrea Markstrom, CIO, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

Ellen Wiegand, SVP & CIO, VCU Health, received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

Sonia Brar, CTO, City of Toronto, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for government, education, and nonprofit organizations.

Tammy Hornsby-Fink, System CISO, Federal Reserve, received the CISO Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue.

Robert Sullivan, CIS & CIO, Agero, received the CISO Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $15 billion annual revenue.

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Engagement in industry and community endeavors Driving meaningful business value and impact



The winners were announced live on August 14, 2025 during the National ORBIE Awards, hosted by National ORBIE Awards Co-Chair, Judith Apshago, VP & Chief Digital Offer of Amtrak. The National ORBIE Awards culminated Converge25, Inspire Leadership Network's Annual Member Conference in New York, New York. Members from over 40 chapters were represented as the Inspire Leadership Network gathered to connect, share insights, build relationships, and honor the accomplishments of the Finalists and Winners at the 2025 National ORBIE Awards.

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives, comprised exclusively of leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

Each local chapter within the Inspire Leadership Network is led by an Advisory Board and supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure that programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified members.

