LYNO AI Early Bird Presale Accelerates As Demand Surges

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI has reported a sharp uptick in activity during its Early Bird presale stage, with tokens selling rapidly at the current price of $0.050. The growing interest is driven by the project's autonomous engine technology and accessible entry point, attracting a diverse range of participants. This heightened momentum positions LYNO AI for a strong start as it advances toward the next phases of its roadmap.

Early Bird Phase: A Strategic Window

The Early Bird phase, which is the presale stage, issues 16 million tokens at the low price of 0.050 USD per token, and more than 269,879 tokens have already been sold. This phase also presents a price discount opportunity, which expires after this preliminary phase.

At the next stage, the token will be priced at 0.055. The investors that join in earn this prior advantage and stand a chance to be rewarded with immense value appreciation once the price of the token takes off.



Compelling Investment Incentives Drive Demand

The presale competitive pricing and the high-tech autonomous arbitrage protocol that LYNO AI possesses compose a broader investor pool. It is possible to pay in ETH, USDT, or USDC via such prominent wallets as MetaMask and Trust Wallet.



Also, there is the LYNO AI Giveaway whereby any presale buyer who invests more than .100 will be entered into a draw to win a portion of 100K tokens which are divided into 10 ratio i.e. 10K each- another added value to early adopters.



LYNO AI's Security and Governance Boost Investor Confidence







The LYNO AI platform is audited by the Cyberscope , which provides transparency and reliability of its code and functions. This audit gives confidence to the investors in the project security and integrity. In addition, the governance rights of tokens enable holders to vote in future changes and offer support to the community-based nature of the protocol.



Conclusion: Secure Your Position Before Prices Surge



The presale of LYNO AI is breaking the milestones in the realm of decentralized finance with its innovative approach to arbitrage technology and pricing strategy based on the usage of AI. Investors are encouraged to respond fast and purchase the tokens at the Early Bird price of 0.050 before the looming escalation of the price to 0.055.



As the presale gathers pace and there are powerful incentives such as the 100K giveaway, LYNO AI is a unique offering in the world of AI-enabled crypto. The LYNO tokens are worth sneaking and getting because the price will jump any moment.

