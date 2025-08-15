Ensurge Micropower ASA Grant Of Incentive Subscription Rights
50% of the subscription rights will become vested and exercisable on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, and the remaining 50% will become vested and exercisable on the two-year anniversary of the date of grant. The subscription rights expire on 8 August 2030.
The subscription rights otherwise follow the terms and conditions of the Company's 2025 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan.
About Ensurge Micropower:
Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery.
With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things.
The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.
Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise.
Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
