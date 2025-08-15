Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 15.8.2025
|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15.8.2025
|Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 15.8.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|15.8.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|400
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|47,0000
|EUR
|Total cost
|18 800,00
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 137 384 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 15.8.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
