Steven Curtis Chapman Announces The Music Of Christmas Tour Celebrating 30 Years Of The Iconic Christmas Album

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for the most wonderful time of the year, multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Steven Curtis Chapman has announced his The Music of Christmas Tour. Celebrating thirty years since the release of his first Christmas album of the same name, The Music of Christmas Tour will bring an unforgettable evening of holiday music, worship, and cherished classics to ten cities across the U.S. this November and December.

Known for his iconic songs and heartfelt performances, Chapman will share the joy and meaning of the season through timeless Christmas favorites and selections from his celebrated Christmas albums live in concert with strings and a choir.

“It's hard to believe that this year marks thirty years since the release of my very first Christmas album,“The Music of Christmas”. It's a special album to me for many reasons, and I thought it deserved a very special tour to commemorate the anniversary,” said Chapman.“So, I'm excited to announce“The Music of Christmas Tour” coming to ten cities this Christmas! I'll have some very talented musicians with me, as well as a full choir, and some other surprises I can't wait to share with you. I've had many people tell me how they've appreciated this album over the years and how it's become a part of their Christmas traditions, and I hope this tour can be a special way to celebrate yours!”

The Music of Christmas Tour will make stops in Longview, TX, Orange County, CA, and more before its final stop in Davenport, IA on December 11th. An exclusive pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 20th, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, August 22nd at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, click here . For the full list of dates see below. For tickets and more information, visit tprlive .

Tour Dates:

11/30 – Longview, TX – Woodland Hills Baptist Church

12/01 – New Braunfels (San Antonio), TX – Tree of Life Church

12/03 – Mesa (Phoenix), AZ – Without Walls Church

12/04 – Santa Ana (Orange County), CA – Calvary Church of Santa Ana

12/05 – Elk Grove (Sacramento), CA – Creekside Christian Church

12/06 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

12/07 – Spokane, WA – Calvary Spokane

12/09 – Colorado Springs, CO – Rocky Mountain Calvary

12/10 – Omaha, NE – Westside Church

12/11 – Davenport, IA – Coram Deo Bible Church

About Steven Curtis Chapman:

Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history, with 60 GMA Dove Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards, an American Music Award, and 50 No. 1 singles. He has sold over 17 million albums, earning 10 RIAA Gold or Platinum certifications, and collaborated with artists across genres, including Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, Brad Paisley, and Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox. In 2024, Chapman became the first Christian artist inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and is the only Christian songwriter to receive BMI's Icon Award. A best-selling author and passionate advocate for adoption, he and his wife Mary Beth founded Show Hope in 2003 to help restore the hope of a family to orphans worldwide.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.'s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

