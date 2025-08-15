New Principled Technologies Study Reveals How Modernizing Data Centers With Dell Poweredge Servers Can Help Save Money

Report: Modernizing your data center with Dell and AMD

Dell PowerEdge servers with 5th Gen AMD EPYC Processors can deliver benefits in license and power cost savings, performance, security, and energy efficiency

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Principled Technologies (PT) released a research report highlighting the benefits of upgrading data center infrastructure with the latest generation of Dell PowerEdge servers equipped with 5th Generation AMD EPYC processors. The report draws on hands-on testing conducted by PT in previous studies, as well as other published test results. Their findings demonstrate how organizations can achieve significant cost savings, enhanced performance, improved security, and greater energy efficiency through server modernization and workload consolidation.In light of rising financial pressures from global economic challenges, many businesses have delayed server refresh cycles, risking higher maintenance costs and increased vulnerability to cyber threats. PT research reveals that investing in latest-gen Dell PowerEdge servers not only potentially reduces licensing expenses-with savings of up to 80 percent with the PowerEdge R7715-but also can boost AI and transactional database performance by up to 19 percent and 63 percent, respectively. Consolidation potential is substantial; for example, one PowerEdge R7725 server can replace up to 13 older servers while cutting VMware vSphere license costs by nearly 40 percent.The report also highlights advanced cooling innovations such as Dell Smart Flow air cooling and direct liquid cooling options, which improve thermal efficiency and can reduce power consumption by over 60 percent compared to legacy systems. These features support sustainability goals while maintaining high reliability under demanding workloads. Security is another cornerstone, with Dell Cyber Resilient Architecture and AMD Infinity Guard delivering multilayered protection aligned with NIST frameworks, ensuring robust defense against modern cyber threats.Small and medium-sized businesses also stand to benefit from scalable performance, simplified management via Dell OpenManage, and reduced operational costs. As data volumes surge globally, these servers can provide the capacity and flexibility needed to handle growing analytics, virtualization, and AI workloads efficiently.To learn more, read the in-depth research report at or the executive summary at .About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

