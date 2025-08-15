Aspen HR Achieves Fourth Consecutive Year On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Aspen HR celebrates its fourth consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aspen HR, a leading provider of white-glove PEO solutions, celebrates its fourth consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year, with a three-year growth rate of 333%, Aspen HR earned the No. 1317 spot, an impressive accomplishment that highlights its consistent momentum and market leadership.The company's sustained success is a testament to its strategic initiatives and unwavering dedication to client success. Over the past year, Aspen HR has focused on several key areas to deliver a truly transformative HR experience:Elevated Client Technology: By launching new technology integrations and a single sign-on (SSO) solution , Aspen HR has streamlined workflows, enhanced data security, and made its HR platform more intuitive and efficient for clients.Targeted Expansion & Expertise: The company has continued its strategic expansion into key regions like Boston and New York, while also hiring additional team members with deep PEO expertise. This has allowed them to provide even more specialized and localized support to their growing client base, particularly within the private equity and independent sponsor communities.Innovative Service Offerings: Aspen HR has unveiled new service bundles and resources, such as a specialized PEO service for seamless carve-outs & asset acquisitions and a suite of expert HR playbooks. These innovations are designed to address the unique and complex challenges faced by businesses today, reinforcing Aspen HR's position as a proactive and strategic partner.IRS Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) Status: Aspen HR announced its designation as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the Internal Revenue Service, a status that provides clients with an extra layer of security, compliance, and tax benefits.“Achieving a fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list with such a strong ranking is a proud moment for our entire team,” says Mark Sinatra, CEO at Aspen HR.“Our growth is a direct result of our commitment to anticipating our clients' needs and providing them with a white-glove service model that is both high-touch and high-tech. In an ever-changing HR landscape, we've demonstrated that focusing on building strong, trusting relationships and delivering tangible value is the key to sustainable success. This honor fuels our passion to continue innovating and empowering businesses to thrive.”Aspen HR's signature white-glove service, combined with its comprehensive suite of HR solutions-including payroll, benefits administration, HR compliance, and integrated 401(k) plans-provides businesses with the tools and support they need to confidently navigate the complexities of HR, freeing them to focus on their core mission.About Aspen HRAspen HR is a white-glove Certified PEO that empowers businesses to focus on growth by providing a comprehensive suite of HR solutions. We offer a single source for payroll, benefits administration, HR compliance, risk management, and 401(k) plans. Our exceptional service and industry expertise have helped us achieve a remarkable client retention rate and earn recognition as a top performer on the Inc. 5000 list and the San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for several years in a row. Aspen HR has offices across the country and serves clients across all 50 states.

