Lounge Lizard Worldwide Unveils Expert Insights On Winning 'Position Zero' With Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a leading digital marketing agency , has released a new article detailing one of the most powerful emerging strategies in search: Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). The piece reveals how brands can secure“Position Zero” - the highly coveted spot where AI-powered platforms deliver direct answers to users before they scroll, click, or even finish asking their question.In Win "Position Zero" and Acquire More Customers with AEO , Ken Braun, Co-owner of Lounge Lizard, explains why AEO is rapidly reshaping the digital landscape and how forward-thinking businesses can leverage it to outpace competitors. Unlike traditional SEO, which focuses on rankings within search engine results pages, AEO is designed to make your brand the answer - chosen by AI assistants, smart search summaries, and voice search tools across platforms like Google, Siri, Alexa, ChatGPT, and Bing Copilot.“Search has changed - and so have your customers,” Braun says.“They're not digging through pages of results. They want instant, trusted answers. Position Zero is the new front door to your brand.”The blog outlines the benefits of claiming Position Zero, including unmatched visibility, instant credibility, and higher conversion rates. It also details Lounge Lizard's comprehensive AEO approach - from uncovering the exact questions your audience is asking, to crafting concise, AI-friendly answers, to implementing technical optimization that ensures maximum visibility across multiple platforms.For brands seeking to stay competitive in an AI-driven search environment, AEO isn't optional - it's essential. As Braun emphasizes,“This is about more than traffic. It's about becoming the go-to authority in your space.”The full article is available now on the Lounge Lizard website at blog/ .###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency that has been in business for over 25 years. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

