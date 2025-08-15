Monport Autoforge Brings Dual-Laser, MOPA, And UV Laser Solutions Together With The World's First Auto-Load System

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport will officially launch AutoForge , the world's first laser engraver with an automatic loading system , on Kickstarter on August 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM EDT . This breakthrough machine combines dual-laser versatility , MOPA fiber laser color marking , and UV crystal engraving with a large 230×230 mm workspace - delivering unmatched speed, precision, and hands-free productivity for creators, small businesses, and manufacturers.

Hands-Free Automation from Start to Finish

At the heart of AutoForge is its Automatic Loading System (ALS) - the first of its kind in the laser engraving industry. The ALS handles the entire workflow: loading materials, identifying, engraving, and unloading them - all without user intervention. Makers can process multiple jobs with one click, while businesses can achieve true batch production efficiency.

AutoForge supports up to six loading modules , enabling simultaneous processing of different materials without pausing for manual changeovers.

3 Specialized Laser Configurations for Every Engraving Need

AutoForge is not just a single machine - it's a complete engraving ecosystem with three high-performance configurations :



30W Fiber + 20W Diode Dual-Laser Engraver – A powerhouse combo for engraving both metals and non-metals without swapping machines. Perfect for workshops handling diverse orders.

60W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver – Unlock 100+ vibrant colors on stainless steel with precision color marking. Ideal for brand logos, awards, and decorative projects. 5W UV Laser Engraver – Specialized for subsurface crystal and glass engraving, delivering unmatched clarity for premium gifts and custom art.

This flexibility makes AutoForge stand out among fiber laser cutting machines and diode laser engravers , providing all-in-one capability for any creative or industrial application.

Engrave Virtually Any Material

Whether you're working with stainless steel, aluminum, copper, wood, acrylic, leather, or glass, AutoForge delivers precise, repeatable results. It can even achieve deep-relief engraving up to 10 mm on stone and 5 mm on copper , making it one of the most versatile metal laser engravers in the market.

Performance Built for Professionals

Speed is another hallmark of AutoForge. Capable of reaching 10,000 mm/s engraving speeds , it's built for high-throughput environments without compromising on detail. An intelligent cooling system ensures stable operation during long production runs, extending the lifespan of critical components.

Smart Controls, Simple Operation

AutoForge comes equipped with intuitive features to make laser engraving accessible to everyone:



Offline Engraving – No computer required; simply load your design via USB.

4.3-inch Touchscreen – Adjust settings, switch modes, and monitor jobs effortlessly.

Auto Focus – Automatically adjusts for material thickness to ensure consistent precision. Safety Glide Door with Detection – Pauses operation instantly when opened.

"Our vision with AutoForge is simple," said Monport CEO. "We wanted to take the power and precision of a professional fiber laser engraver machine and make it smarter - truly hands-free. By integrating an automatic loading system, we're not just giving people a tool; we're giving them time back. Whether you're a small business scaling production or an artist pushing the limits of design, AutoForge adapts to your needs. Kickstarter is the perfect platform to bring this innovation to life, and we can't wait to see what our backers create."

Kickstarter Launch & Early Bird Offer

AutoForge launches on Kickstarter with an exclusive Early Bird discount - save up to $2,000 off retail with just a $10 deposit . Early supporters can secure their unit at up to 33% off the final price.



AutoForge XPro – Dual-Laser (30W Fiber + 20W Diode) - ($3,299)



Super Early Bird – 33% OFF - $2,199 ($3,299) (Limit: 50 units)



Early Bird – 27% OFF - $2,399 ($3,299) (Limit: 50 units) Kickstarter Special – 18% OFF - $2,699 ($3,299)



AutoForge MOPA 60W – Professional Color Marking - (5,999)



Super Early Bird – 33% OFF - $3,999 (Limit: 50 units)



Early Bird – 30% OFF - $4,199 (Limit: 50 units) Kickstarter Special – 23% OFF - $4,599



AutoForge UV 5W – Crystal & Glass Precision Engraving - (5,999)



Super Early Bird – 33% OFF - $3,999 (Limit: 50 units)



Early Bird – 30% OFF - $4,199 (Limit: 50 units) Kickstarter Special – 23% OFF - $4,599

Reserve yours today for just $10 in Kickstarter and lock in your exclusive Early Bird savings!

About Monport

Monport is a leader in laser engraving technology, offering cutting-edge solutions for hobbyists, small businesses, and industrial clients. Known for precision engineering and innovation, Monport's lineup includes fiber laser cutting machines , MOPA fiber laser engravers , and diode laser engravers that set industry standards.

Join the AutoForge List

Follow Monport on its official website , social media, and YouTube for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes development stories, and early access deals.

