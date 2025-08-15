Shaun Mcdougall Joins First Horizon Corporation As Head Of Consumer Banking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) McDougall will lead Retail Banking, Digital Banking and Small Business Banking teams. This structure underscores First Horizon's commitment to delivering an integrated experience for consumer clients through all channels and touchpoints.

McDougall brings more than two decades of experience in financial services, most recently serving at Wells Fargo where he focused on branch banking growth and customer experience strategy. Prior to Wells Fargo, McDougall held senior roles leading wealth management, small business banking, and corporate partnerships at HSBC, and additionally served in retail leadership roles at Citizens Financial and JPMorgan Chase.

"We're excited to welcome Shaun to First Horizon," said Anthony Restel, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for First Horizon Corporation. "Shaun brings incredible energy, enthusiasm and deep expertise to this pivotal new position. His track record of elevating both the client journey and associate engagement will further our mission to deliver exceptional experiences and will support our goals to lead with innovation and care as we continue to grow."

In his new capacity, McDougall will drive the development of client-focused strategies, working closely with leaders across the organization to ensure First Horizon delivers simple, valuable and seamless solutions for consumer clients at every stage of their financial journey.

"I'm excited to join First Horizon at such a transformative time," said McDougall. "The bank's commitment to client experience and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-performing teams and delivering outstanding results. I look forward to partnering with our associates to enhance our consumer offerings and help our clients achieve their goals."

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN ) , with $82.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation