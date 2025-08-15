Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Piano Learning Aid (SBT-2049)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and effective piano learning tool for the various elements of music theory," said an inventor, from Billings, Mont., "so I invented the P. I. A. My design would provide a clear visual indication of the scale degrees, scales, intervals, and chords in different major and minor keys, and it would allow users to quickly play and thus hear how the notes, chords, intervals, and scales sound."

The invention provides an improved way to learn music theory. In doing so, it helps indicate the notes (by scale/numeric interval) and chords within virtually any key. As a result, it increases accuracy, efficiency, and fun. It also offers added educational/instructive value. The invention features a simple, self-teaching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for anyone who wants to learn piano (beginner, intermediate, etc.) as well as music teachers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

