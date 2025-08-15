Brightspeed Raises $1.65B, Increasing New Total Fiber Expansion Capital To $5.9B In Just One Year

Funding will help deliver multi-gig-speed connectivity to underserved communities across 20 states

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder, today announced it has priced an offering of $1.65 billion in capital to continue its ongoing fiber network buildout. This transaction follows a $575 million bond offering priced in June and $3.7 billion raised in August 2024 . These investments will support Brightspeed's continued successful accelerated build program with the ultimate goal of reaching more than five million homes and businesses with its state-of-the-art fiber network across its 20-state footprint.

In just a few years, the company has passed more than 2.3 million premises with fiber, scaling to a build rate of one million new fiber locations annually while maintaining industry-leading build costs. This rapid, disciplined execution positions Brightspeed among the most efficient large-scale fiber builders in the market.

"This infusion of new capital means we can continue to expand our fiber network to more homes, businesses and communities who need it," said Michel Combes, executive chairman and CEO of Brightspeed. "We've proven our ability to build at scale with solid economics, and the added funding underscores the market's continued confidence in our track record and sustained execution."

With 7.3 million homes and businesses in the company's underpenetrated footprint and a proven and efficient build engine, Brightspeed is well positioned to create long-term value as more customers join the upgraded fiber network. Strong backing from the investment community reaffirms confidence in Brightspeed's strategy and value creation opportunity.

"In my first two months as CEO, I've been impressed by the solid foundation already in place at Brightspeed," added Combes. "We have a highly experienced leadership team and a committed, passionate workforce that is deeply rooted in their communities and dedicated to serving their neighbors. We are well into our journey to deliver value for our investors, our customers and for Brightspeed."

Brightspeed's fiber network leverages XGS-PON technology to deliver symmetrical multi-gig speeds and was recently recognized by HighSpeedInternet as the country's fastest internet service in its 2025 Annual Service Provider Review. Brightspeed's service is available across more than 530 communities and growing. The company is one of the most active and well-capitalized fiber companies in the country today.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Brightspeed

