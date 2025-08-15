Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Arm Warming Sleeve (SBT-2058)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse, and I wanted to create a way to warm a patient's arm before inserting an IV or drawing blood," said an inventor, from Redding, Calif., "so we invented the IV SLEEVES. Our design ensures the veins are plump and easy to find."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to heat the arm to allow veins to be more quickly and easily found for insertion of an IV, for a blood draw, or when donating blood. In doing so, it would reduce the number of unsuccessful needle sticks. As a result, it saves time and provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SBT-2058, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

