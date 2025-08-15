Visionary Real Estate Investor Ari Rastegar To Share Market Insights On Bloomberg TV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ari Rastegar, CEO of Rastegar Capital, will appear live on Bloomberg TV Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss U.S. commercial real estate, market opportunities, and the evolving economic landscape.

Austin, Texas, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ari Rastegar, Founder and CEO of Rastegar Capital, will appear live on Bloomberg TV Monday, August 18th at 10:30 a.m. ET, joining anchors Matt Miller and Katie Greifeld for an in-depth discussion on the evolving commercial real estate landscape and the broader U.S. economic picture.

Broadcasting in person at the Bloomberg desk in New York, Rastegar will address the recent wave of headlines warning of spreading distress in U.S. commercial real estate. While acknowledging the headwinds created by higher borrowing costs and the work-from-home shift, Rastegar is expected to challenge the prevailing doom narrative.

“Markets are conversations between fear and opportunity,” Rastegar says.“Yes, there are challenges in CRE, but there are also historic opportunities for disciplined investors who know how to see value where others see risk. Distress is not the end of the story; it's often the opening chapter for the next wave of growth.”

Rastegar will also weigh in on reports that the Trump administration is nearing a long-discussed IPO for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an event that could reshape mortgage finance and investor sentiment.

Known for his contrarian yet data-driven approach, Rastegar has built a billion dollar real estate portfolio across diverse asset classes by applying disciplined, long-term strategies to navigate volatility and uncover value.

“I've failed more than I've succeeded, but every failure was tuition I paid for a greater return later,” Rastegar notes.“In real estate, as in life, the key is to stay disciplined when the headlines are screaming panic.”

Viewers can catch Rastegar on Bloomberg TV, Monday, August 18th at 10:30 a.m. ET

About Ari Rastegar

Ari Rastegar is the Founder and CEO of Rastegar Capital, a vertically integrated private real estate investment firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. Recognized as“The Oracle of Austin” for his market foresight, Rastegar has invested in over 38 cities, 12 states, and multiple asset classes. His bestselling book The Gift of Failure is a guide to transform adversity into a catalyst for lasting success.

Media Contacts:

Keith Jones 954-205-4728 Ashely Jones 646-351-2743

