To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 August 2025

Corporate Announcement 26/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 31 July 2025.

NAV per share in USD: 2594.03

The performance during July is -0.57% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is -0.05% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) are 251.1 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR is published on the website of Nasdaq Copenhagen under the section AIF Companies and Funds, where the bid and ask prices are published. The daily NAV in EUR is calculated as the most recently published NAV in USD divided by the European Central Bank's EUR/USD reference rate on the relevant day.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27



Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, .

