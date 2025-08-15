Integrity Cap Partners With National SBA Institution To Launch Program For Business Owners With Lower Personal Credit
The program is now entering its pilot phase, and Integrity Cap is currently accepting applications.
This new effort represents a significant step toward expanding access to long-term, affordable capital for entrepreneurs who have historically been underserved by traditional SBA criteria. The program is designed to evaluate business strength, cash flow, and operational stability - not just personal credit metrics - when reviewing eligibility.
“We're proud to be partnering with a nationally recognized SBA institution to help build a smarter, more inclusive digital program,” said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap.“Too many great business owners are overlooked because of archaic analog credit models. This partnership is about creating a pathway forward - without unnecessary roadblocks, or over emphasis on non-participating eligibility factors, while remaining compliantly aligned with the SBA ethos.”
Creating a More Inclusive SBA Experience
Through its partnership, Integrity Cap is playing a central role in the design, underwriting logic, and onboarding for the SBA institution's upcoming program.
This collaborative approach ensures the offering is rooted in real-world business needs - especially for founders and operators who may have lower personal FICO scores despite running strong companies.
Key features of the program include:
1) Monthly-payment SBA-backed term loans, ranging from $50,000 to $5 million
2) Longer repayment terms (10 years), ideal for working capital, expansion, and consolidation
3) Streamlined application process with fastest industry turnarounds and no credit impact during prequalification
4) A flexible approval framework focused on business performance and commercial credit history
Accepting Applications Now
As part of the program's rollout, Integrity Cap is now onboarding qualified applicants and providing guidance on required documentation and eligibility. The goal is to identify strong business candidates who may have previously been denied SBA funding due to credit constraints - but who can now thrive under a more modern, equitable lending framework.
“This is about helping real businesses secure real capital - without the arbitrary fine print and pressure that's too common in the funding space,” said Carlucci.“We're excited to bring this program to life with our bank partner and invite business owners to explore what they may qualify for today.”
About Integrity Cap
Integrity Cap is a business financing provider specializing in transparent, non-predatory growth capital. With bank-backed term loans, credit lines, and SBA partnerships, Integrity Cap helps small and mid-sized businesses scale confidently - with monthly payments, not daily or weekly traps.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
