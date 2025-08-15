Rick Lance Studio Rolls Out Custom Voiceover Packages For Industrial Sectors

commercial voice over services.

manly man voice over services.

promo voice over services.

rick lance studio_

Rick Lance Studio, widely recognized for its bold, grounded voice acting, has officially launched a new suite of custom voiceover packages.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rick Lance Studio, widely recognized for its bold, grounded voice acting, has officially launched a new suite of custom voiceover packages designed for the industrial sector. These new offerings focus on construction, energy, and transportation-industries where strong communication matters and the voice behind the message must feel as real as the work itself.With over three decades of voice-over experience, Rick Lance has long been the voice that resonates with working-class America. The newly introduced packages are tailored to meet the demands of high-stakes, high-impact industries that require both clarity and character in their messaging.Built for Heavy-Duty StorytellingFrom corporate safety videos and equipment demos to internal communications and high-profile commercials, Rick Lance Studio is delivering voiceover that's crafted to withstand the grit and gravity of industrial communication. Known for his manly man voice over services , Rick brings a deep, authentic tone that feels both commanding and approachable.These new packages provide a structured, strategic voiceover solution for businesses that operate in fast-paced, precision-driven environments. The goal is simple: to connect with crews, clients, and communities in a voice they trust.“There's no room for fluff in these industries,” says Rick Lance, founder and lead voice artist.“The message needs to be clear, grounded, and human. That's what I aim to deliver-voiceovers that sound like the people they're meant for.”Tailored to Industry NeedsThe studio's updated offerings fall under bundled formats to better serve specific production needs-ranging from training modules and project briefings to promotional media and documentary storytelling. The studio uses broadcast-quality equipment and is Source-Connect ready for clients nationwide and abroad.Rick Lance Studio now offers enhanced capabilities across:●Narration voice over services for internal safety briefings, compliance content, and HR videos●Promo voice over services that amplify product launches and industry events with clarity and force●Commercial voice over services for televised and digital ads tailored to the blue-collar workforceEach package is developed with attention to tone, pace, and audience relevance, ensuring every message is delivered with the strength and reliability that defines these industries.“We've seen an increase in demand for voice work that speaks the language of the trades,” says a Project Producer at a Nashville-based manufacturing firm.“Rick's voice has this solid, no-nonsense feel that aligns with the people we're trying to reach.”Voice That Reflects American GritRick Lance Studio's approach stands apart from traditional agencies by offering a voiceover experience that feels distinctly American-rooted in the values of hard work, honesty, and respect. This is voice work that doesn't just inform; it resonates.Whether for roadside construction PSAs or energy sector promotional reels, Rick's delivery hits the mark. His commercial voice over services are used by clients across New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles, with a growing footprint in Canada and Europe. The studio's promo voice over services have been trusted by utility companies, infrastructure firms, and logistics providers for their grounding effect and powerful delivery.Additionally, the studio has extended its narration voice over services to support documentary filmmakers and training teams in need of an authentic and steady tone.A Voice That Works as Hard as You DoWhat sets Rick Lance Studio apart is its blend of artistry and industrial fluency. Rick brings not only a recognizable voice but also a feel for the industries he serves. He understands how timing, tone, and authenticity play a role in capturing attention and earning trust-on screen and in real-world settings.This latest offering reinforces the studio's position as a go-to for companies that want messaging with muscle. The studio's manly man voice over services continue to be a reliable choice for clients seeking power without pretense.For more information or to explore voiceover bundles tailored to your industry, visit .About Rick Lance StudioRick Lance Studio is a professional voice-over service operated by Rick Lance, a veteran voice actor with over 30 years of experience. The studio specializes in high-quality voice productions for commercials, documentaries, corporate content, and promotional materials-offering rugged, relatable voice talent with production standards that meet global expectations.For more information, to watch the series, or to share your rural American story, visit or follow @RickLanceStudio on social media.For media inquiries, demos, or bookings, contact:Rick Lance StudioNashville - (615)279-0100Houston - (713)266 - 4488Atlanta - (404) 688 - 9700

Rick Lance Studio

Rick Lance Studio

+ +1 (615) 302-2812

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.