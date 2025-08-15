Ultimate Brain Health Brings Revolutionary Autism Care To Miami With Dr. Kevin T. Murphy

PrTMS® autism treatment by Ultimate Brain Health x Dr. Kevin T. Murphy, M.D

- Dr. Kevin T. Murphy, M.DMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are invited to explore a promising new path for care through educational events at Ultimate Brain Health on August 21st, 2025 at 7 PM & August 22nd at 11 AM. This exclusive educational event features Dr. Kevin T. Murphy, M.D ., a leading innovator in noninvasive brain-based therapies and father of an autistic son.Dr. Murphy will present on Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (PrTMS) - a medication-free, science-backed treatment that has shown significant benefits in children with autism.“We're seeing improvements in language, better eye contact, kids wearing clothes they couldn't tolerate before, and even using the toilet independently. Sleep is one of the biggest changes-it improves across the board. We also notice gains in speech and language, motor skills, and especially auditory processing. These kids can go out in public without being overwhelmed by noise,” says Dr. Murphy of children treated with PrTMSPrTMSoffers hope for families seeking new options beyond traditional therapies. By rebalancing brainwave activity, this non-invasive treatment stimulates specific areas of the brain, potentially improving symptoms of ASD, all without the need for medication.Attendees will learn how PrTMSmay help with:- Reducing meltdowns and destructive behavior- Transforming nonverbal behavior into verbal communication- Improving adaptability and reducing toe walking- Enhancing social interactions and eye contact- Increasing sleep quality and reducing anxiety- Supporting stress regulation and mood improvementEvent highlights include:- A firsthand look at the TMS device- Real patient stories and results- Opportunity to sign up for a complimentary brainwave analysisUltimate Brain Health is dedicated to helping families navigate the autism journey with advanced, personalized solutions that provide hope and healing.“Although this is an autism talk. Anyone struggling other debilitating brain health or mental health disorders is welcome. The science behind the treatment is the same. Many conditions are covered by insurance,” Nicci G clinical coordinator stated.Parents and caregivers of children with autism, press and media can reserve a spot through the official Eventbrite link or by calling 786-745-8152.Event Details:Format: In-PersonDates & Times: Thursday, August 21st, 2025 @ 7 PM & Friday, August 22 @ 11AMLocation: Ultimate Brain Health @ Quest Workspaces (One Biscayne Tower 2 S Biscayne Blvd, Floor 32, Suite 103 - Miami, FL 33131 )For press and media interview inquiries please contact Jade Umbrella PR.Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram @UltimateBrainHealth.

