Alltech Air Conditioning Climbs To No. 1874 On 2025 Inc. 5000, Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

AllTech Air Conditioning Co-Founders, Daniel Addi and James Big Mountain

From Local Leader to National Contender: AllTech Earns Place Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

- Daniel Addi, Co-Founder of AllTech Air ConditioningOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AllTech Air Conditioning didn't just make the list-they stormed it. The veteran-owned HVAC and plumbing powerhouse has landed at No. 1874 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, cementing its place among the nation's boldest and brightest business success stories.Co-founders Daniel Addi and James Big Mountain built AllTech from the ground up, fueled by discipline, grit, and an unwavering commitment to people. Their leadership has transformed a local operation into one of Oklahoma's fastest-growing home service companies, backed by strategic acquisitions like Lambert Heat and Air in Altus and Executive Heating and Air.“This honor belongs to every single person on our team,” said Daniel Addi, Marine Corps veteran, stroke survivor, and Senior VP of New Business Development and Acquisitions.“We've built this company the same way I've lived my life-by pushing limits, refusing to quit, and focusing on the mission. The Inc. 5000 recognition is proof that our approach works.”For James Big Mountain, the ranking isn't just about business growth-it's about changing the narrative for the skilled trades.“I started as an HVAC apprentice in 2013,” said Big Mountain.“Today, I get to help young tradesmen and women see that this career path can build a great life, support a family, and create the kind of success they define for themselves.”The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates independent businesses that have achieved outstanding revenue growth over three years. Past honorees include companies like Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia.With roots deep in Southwest Oklahoma and a mission that blends service, culture, and community, AllTech Air Conditioning shows no signs of slowing down. Next stop: the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in Phoenix this October-where the nation's fastest-growing companies will gather to celebrate and connect.About AllTech Air Conditioning : AllTech Air Conditioning LLC is a veteran-owned HVAC and plumbing company based in Central and Southwest Oklahoma, recognized for its operational excellence, rapid expansion, and commitment to people. Founded by Marine Corps veteran Daniel Addi and tradesman-turned-CEO James Big Mountain, AllTech has grown through organic success and strategic acquisitions, earning national recognition on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional service, fostering a strong team culture, and investing in the next generation of skilled trades professionals. For more information, visit .For all media inquires, please contact:

Brandi Sims

Brandinc PR

+1 512-222-9355

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.