Trends Shaping The $660 Million Airless Blast Equipment Market In 2025 And Key Opportunities To 2030

The Airless Blast Equipment Market serves as a cornerstone for advanced industrial cleaning, surface preparation, and coating removal across multiple sectors. Innovations in pump technology, the pursuit of environmental standards, and region-specific regulations are defining how leaders engage with this evolving market landscape.
Market Snapshot: Airless Blast Equipment Market Trends
The Airless Blast Equipment Market grew from USD 625.84 million in 2024 to USD 660.24 million in 2025. It is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24%, reaching USD 850.48 million by 2030. Expanding requirements for effective surface treatment and stringent industry standards are major drivers, with rising adoption across infrastructure, aerospace, oil & gas, and automotive applications. Tariff changes and technological advancements have further shaped both demand and supply, as companies focus on reliability, efficiency, and compliance. This market snapshot provides a reliable entry point for executive decision-makers seeking optimal deployment and procurement strategies across global operations.
Scope & Segmentation
This report provides strategic analysis into key segments, technologies, end uses, and buyer channels across global markets.
End-User Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Infrastructure (covering Bridge, Building, Utilities), Marine, Oil & Gas (Downstream, Midstream, Upstream), Power Generation Product Type: Mounted, Portable, Stationary Technology: Diaphragm Pump, Lobe Pump, Piston Pump Application: Coating Removal, Peening, Rust Removal, Surface Preparation Media: Abrasive, Non-Abrasive Pressure Range: High Pressure, Low Pressure, Medium Pressure Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Geographies Covered: Americas (including United States by state, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe/Middle East/Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (covering China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan) Leading Companies: Graco Inc., Clemco Industries Corp., Dustless Technologies LLC, W. Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Axxiom Manufacturing Inc., Blastrac Group NV, Sames-Kremlin SAS, BlastOne International Limited
Key Takeaways
Technological investment in piston-driven pumps, digital monitoring, and modular designs is reshaping equipment selection and lifecycle management in high-demand industries. Heightened environmental and safety regulations, particularly in Europe and the Americas, are accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly blasting media and closed-loop recovery systems. Portable and stationary unit flexibility enables tailored deployments across industries, supporting sector-specific needs from shipbuilding to energy plant maintenance. Strategic supplier partnerships-both regionally and across production chains-support resilient sourcing and efficient customization in response to changing tariffs and local content requirements. Emerging regional markets, notably Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are witnessing rapid infrastructure investments that expand the addressable opportunity for versatile blasting solutions. Customer-centric service models, such as predictive maintenance and digital parts ordering, are increasingly differentiating leading vendors within competitive procurement landscapes.
Tariff Impact
The introduction of 2025 United States tariffs on imported pump components and specialized alloys led to reoriented sourcing, localized manufacturing expansion, and strategic changes in inventory management across the airless blast equipment sector. Procurement strategies are shifting towards domestic supply reliability and total cost of ownership. Companies prioritizing regional production and in-house capabilities gained competitive visibility, while those reliant on international sourcing increasingly target untapped regions with favorable trade conditions.
Methodology & Data Sources
This research applies a blended methodology, integrating primary interviews with stakeholders from all end-user industries and leading manufacturers, as well as comprehensive reviews of industry reports and financial data. Validation processes included triangulation across multiple data channels and peer-reviewed editorial oversight to ensure accuracy and reliability.
Why This Report Matters
Enables executives to benchmark operational and procurement strategies against evolving market and regulatory pressures. Informs capital investment plans with actionable intelligence on technology trends, regional performance, and critical supplier capabilities. Supports risk mitigation tactics by highlighting tariff effects and supply chain realignment opportunities in volatile trade environments.
Key Attributes
Key Attributes
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
18.3. Competitive Analysis
The major companies profiled in this Airless Blast Equipment market report include:
Graco Inc. Clemco Industries Corp. Dustless Technologies, LLC W. Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH Axxiom Manufacturing, Inc. Blastrac Group N.V. Sames-Kremlin SAS BlastOne International Limited
