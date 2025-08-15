Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market Analysis 2018-2024 And Opportunity Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring Thales, Leonardo, Honeywell International And Other Leading Players
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Implementation of AI-driven predictive sequencing algorithms to reduce taxi times and fuel consumption
5.2. Integration of unmanned aerial vehicles into airport sequencing systems for mixed traffic management
5.3. Development of collaborative decision-making platforms linking airlines airports and ATC for dynamic sequencing adjustments
5.4. Adoption of satellite-based augmentation services to enable precise arrival sequencing in congested airspace
5.5. Use of digital twin simulations to optimize aircraft flow and gate sequencing in real time
5.6. Implementation of 5G-enabled communication networks for real-time sequencing data exchange and updates
5.7. Integration of advanced cybersecurity measures to safeguard sequencing algorithms and communication channels
5.8. Deployment of machine learning-driven runway occupancy time predictions to improve throughput efficiency
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market, by System Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hardware
8.2.1. Ground Equipment
8.2.2. Onboard Equipment
8.3. Services
8.3.1. Consulting
8.3.2. Installation
8.3.3. Maintenance & Support
8.4. Software
8.4.1. Conflict Detection
8.4.2. Sequencing Optimization
8.4.3. Trajectory Prediction
9. Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ads-B
9.2.1. Ads-B In
9.2.2. Ads-B Out
9.3. Radar
9.3.1. Primary Radar
9.3.2. Secondary Radar
9.4. Satellite Based
9.4.1. Geo Satellite
9.4.2. Leo Satellite
10. Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Arrival Management
10.2.1. Final Sequence
10.2.2. Metering
10.3. Departure Management
10.3.1. Pre Departure Sequence
10.3.2. Pushback Coordination
10.4. Surface Management
10.4.1. Gate Sequencing
10.4.2. Taxi Sequencing
11. Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Air Navigation Service Providers
11.2.1. Federal Ansps
11.2.2. Private Ansps
11.3. Airlines
11.3.1. Cargo Airlines
11.3.2. Commercial Airlines
11.3.3. Low Cost Airlines
11.4. Airports
11.4.1. International Airports
11.4.2. Regional Airports
12. Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market, by Deployment Mode
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Cloud Based
12.2.1. Private Cloud
12.2.2. Public Cloud
12.3. Hybrid
12.3.1. Edge Deployment
12.3.2. Mixed Deployment
12.4. On Premise
13. Americas Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The major companies profiled in this Aircraft Sequencing Systems market report include:
- Thales S.A. Leonardo S.p.A. Honeywell International Inc. Raytheon Technologies Corporation Collins Aerospace Inc. Frequentis AG Indra Sistemas, S.A. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Saab AB Lockheed Martin Corporation
