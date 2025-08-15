Brooge Energy Limited Sets Record Date Holders Urged To Contact Brokers To Register Shares With Continental Stock Transfer & Trust If They Are Outside The United States And Not U.S. Persons

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited, a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider, which is engaged in Clean Petroleum Products and Biofuels and Crude Oil storage and related services, is pleased to report that its Transaction with GulfNav, as described in its press release dated May 27, 2025, is proceeding according to plan. While the Transaction remains subject to conditions and a completion date has not yet been determined, the Company's expects the closing to occur during the fourth quarter of 2025.

As noted in the May 27th press release, the Consideration is expected to be distributed at an appropriate time following the closing for shareholders of record as of August 29, 2025 (the“Record Date”). Shareholders as of the Record Date with a registered address with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust outside the United States are expected to receive their distribution in the form of securities (Shares in GulfNav and/or Mandatory Convertible Bonds); otherwise shareholders will receive their distribution paid in U.S. dollars.

Therefore, shareholders that are domiciled outside of the United States and that are not“U.S. persons” (as that term is defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) that are not already on the shareholder register with an address outside the United States should contact their broker in order to register their shares with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust well in advance of the Record Date. They should also ensure that they have a brokerage account that will permit the receipt of shares in GulfNav.

The exact amounts of any such distribution have not yet been finalized, but it is anticipated that after reserving for anticipated liabilities, substantially all of the consideration received from the GulfNav Transaction will be distributed as part of the distribution, such that subsequent future distributions from BEL are unlikely to ever be paid.

Capitalized terms used in this notice have the meanings given to them in the May 27, 2025 press release.

