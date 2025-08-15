SBA Opens Nominations For 2026 National Small Business Week Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nominate America's Great Entrepreneurs in Every State

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opened nominations for the 2026 National Small Business Week Awards. National Small Business Week recognizes the contributions of America's 36 million small businesses – which make up 99% of all businesses in America, create two out of every three new jobs, and employ about half of America's workforce. Next year, National Small Business Week will take place May 3 – 9, 2026.

“During National Small Business Week, we honor America's job creators and the vital role they play in making our country the greatest in the world,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “From farms to factories, hardworking small businesses are the engine of our economy, the heartbeat of local communities, and the foundation of our nation's strength. Thanks to our free enterprise system, small businesses power generational opportunity and economic growth. With the America First agenda, they are a key part of a historic comeback that is renewing the promise of the American Dream.”

To nominate a small business in your area and download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw . All nominations must be submitted electronically by 7 a.m. ET on Dec. 8, 2025. National awards will be presented during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., next May during National Small Business Week.

A business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam will be selected for State Small Business Person of the Year awards. State award winners will compete for the 2026 National Small Business Person of the Year title, SBA's signature award.

Nominations will be accepted for numerous other categories, including small business exporting awards, disaster recovery awards, and federal procurement awards. To view the full list of awards, local area contacts, and other related information, visit .

