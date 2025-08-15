Space Force Association Appoints New Regional Vice Presidents To Expand National Presence
In their respective roles, Tim and Sean will lead initiatives to expand regional engagement, drive membership growth, and build strategic partnerships with key stakeholders. Their appointments reflect SFA's continued investment in building a dynamic leadership team aligned with the evolving needs of America's national security in space.
Timothy Cox, Vice President of the Northeast Region, brings extensive experience in defense and national security. His background includes key roles in both the public and private sectors, where he has successfully led strategic initiatives and organizational growth. Tim's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening SFA's presence and mission delivery across the Northeast.
Sean Graham, Vice President of the Southeast Region, is a seasoned professional with a strong track record in the defense, aerospace, and technology sectors. His career has been defined by a dedication to innovation and national security, making him well-positioned to elevate SFA's impact throughout the Southeast Region.
“We are excited to welcome Tim and Sean to the Space Force Association leadership team,” said Jack Smith, Vice President of Chapter Operations.“Their combined experience and passion for advancing spacepower will be critical as we continue to support the mission of the U.S. Space Force and grow our community across the country.”
These appointments reflect the SFA's unwavering commitment to building a robust, engaged, and geographically diverse leadership team that supports the nation's efforts to secure American interests in the space domain.
