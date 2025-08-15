Acclaimed Author Heads South For Murder-Mystery Book Tour

Aliah Wright's thriller, "Now You Owe Me," is a Foreword Indies Book of the Year Finalist.

Thrillerfest honoree author of“Now You Owe Me” brings her signature suspense and industry insight to two prestigious crime fiction conferences in the U.S.

- Aliah Wright, author of“Now You Owe Me.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh from being lauded at New York's Thrillerfest in June, critically-acclaimed“Now You Owe Me” author, Aliah Wright, heads south for major book conferences, Killer Nashville and Bouchercon in New Orleans.

Foreword INDIES Book of the Year finalist Aliah Wright, nominated for her debut thriller,“Now You Owe Me,” will make two highly anticipated appearances at major literary events. Wright will take the stage at two panels at Killer Nashville, considered“the premier forum for all genres incorporating mystery, thriller, suspense, action, or romance elements.” During the Aug. 21–24 conference, she'll draw on her decades of experience as a journalist, discussing“The Importance of Research for Fiction/Non-Fiction” and“What Journalists Do and Don't Do.”

In early September, Wright heads to New Orleans for Bouchercon, known as“the world's largest mystery and crime fiction convention.” There, Wright will be on the“It's Okay to Love Villains, Right?” panel.

“Any day I can talk about my career at The Associated Press or at Gannett | USA Today is a good one,” Wright said.“I know for certain that those years fashioned the storyteller I am today.” Both occasions provide an extraordinary opportunity for fans, readers, and book professionals to engage with the woman behind one of the most spellbinding page-turners of the year.

“Now You Owe Me” (Red Hen Press; 2024) follows twins Ben and his sister, Corinthia, as they wind down their treacherous urge to kidnap and dispose of the blond-haired, blue-eyed female doppelgängers. Ben has spent years trying to tame the flame within-the one that compels him to hunt young blonde coeds. But it hasn't been easy, especially since his sister refuses to spare the young women he keeps bringing home. Racked with guilt, they vow to take just one last victim-too bad they chose the wrong one.

What ensues has left readers speechless and kept them up all night. As one reader wrote,“... I love it when I can't predict what will happen next because it's just that out there! Aliah Wright has written a gripping story that is dark and twisted with bits of humor, heart, and just the right amount of social commentary.”

In June, Wright was lauded in New York at Thrillerfest, the world's“premier event for thriller fans, authors, and publishing professionals.” In addition to being named a finalist for a prestigious national award,“Now You Owe Me” has been praised by readers and critics alike.

Library Journal published in its review of“Now You Owe Me” that“well-crafted characters will draw in readers, and an intricately woven plot will keep them in their seats.” The Journal also recommended the suspense novel for fans of New York Times best-selling authors Tana French, Gillian Flynn, and Karin Slaughter. FirstCLUE calls it a“gripping tale...with a trail of destruction that leads to a startling twist.”

From BookTok and Instagram to Goodreads and Amazon, readers have been stunned by the twists and turns in Wright's riveting debut thriller. Wright hopes to inspire others who are writing in the thriller genre.

“I've been traveling coast to coast on a book tour for nearly two years,” Wright said, adding that promoting the book provides a two-fold joy.

“I will never tire of meeting readers who enjoyed the thriller I wrote in my kitchen in Virginia,” she laughed.“And I can't wait for them to see what I'm cooking up next. For us writers, writing is such a solitary pursuit-we're all in our heads, eating, sleeping, and breathing life into these stories. I love meeting other authors and discussing their journeys. I've found my tribe with these fellow scribes, and that's a pretty incredible feeling.”

Event Details:

. Killer Nashville - Aug. 21–24, 2025 | Nashville, Tenn.

. Bouchercon - Sept. 3–7, 2025 | New Orleans, La.

To learn more about Aliah Wright, book her for appearances, or to inquire about film adaptation, please visit her website .

