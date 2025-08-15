Houzeo's New 'Make An Offer' Feature Redefines The Homebuying Experience In Minnesota

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With Houzeo's latest feature, homebuyers can submit offers directly through the app in a matter of minutes.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, is about to change the way Minnesota does homebuying with the introduction of its“Make an Offer” feature. Buyers can now submit offers on properties in a matter of minutes-because who has time to wait?In the past, making an offer felt like watching paint dry, but with Houzeo, America's best home buying website, making offers on Minnesota houses for sale can be locked in faster than ever. Buyers can also share their pre-approval status, giving sellers a reason to say“yes” even quicker.As the average home price in Minnesota continues to rise and fluctuate, this feature offers buyers a quick, real-time solution to lock in offers on homes while they can still afford them. And for those needing expert advice, Houzeo has got it covered by connecting buyers with local real estate agents who'll make sure nothing slips through the cracks.Whether it's making an offer on homes for sale in Shakopee with a big backyard or choosing between a 2-bed, 2.5-bath and a 3-bed, 2-bath new house in Champlin, buyers can get pro tips in minutes. Plus, real-time notifications make sure no one is left out of the loop.With cutting-edge features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, Schedule Showing, and Social Sharing, Houzeo is the leading modern alternative to traditional homebuying in Minnesota. All features are available on the Houzeo mobile app, where users can explore over 2.7 million listings nationwide, shortlist homes, schedule tours, contact agents, and submit offers-all from their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

