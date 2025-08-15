Alabama Buyers Can Now Make Offers Instantly With Houzeo's 'Make An Offer' Feature

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Submit offers in minutes and get updates in real-time-only with Houzeo's new feature.

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, is putting Alabama homebuyers in the driver's seat with the launch of its new“Make an Offer” feature. This new feature gives buyers a faster, easier way to submit offers on homes, transforming the homebuying process into a streamlined, hassle-free experience.Making an offer used to drag on forever, but now, with Houzeo, America's best home buying website, offers on Alabama houses for sale can be submitted in mere minutes. Buyers can also securely share their pre-approval status to help sellers make decisions quickly.As home prices in Alabama fluctuate, this feature enables buyers to act quickly and secure homes before prices rise. For those needing expert guidance, Houzeo connects buyers to local real estate agents who are ready to help at a moment's notice.Whether a buyer is looking to make offers on charming historic homes for sale in Guntersville or deciding between a 4-bed, 3-bath home and a 3-bed, 2-bath property in Huntsville, Houzeo makes sure they're paired with a local agent in just minutes. Real-time notifications ensure buyers are always up to date on their offer status and when they're connected to an agent.With incredible features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Schedule Showing, and Social Sharing, Houzeo continues to lead the charge in transforming the way Alabama buys homes. All of this is available on the Houzeo mobile app, where users can browse over 2.7 million listings, shortlist homes, schedule tours, contact agents, and submit offers-all from their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

