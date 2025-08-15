Rdash Saves Over 2,000 Clinical Hours With Lapsafe® Smart Locker Technology

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions

NHS Trust partners with LapSafe® to transform IT delivery, reduce inefficiencies, and support seven-day services

UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) has achieved a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey, saving more than 2,000 clinical hours by introducing LapSafesmart lockers to automate IT equipment delivery and support.Serving over 155,000 patients annually across 128 sites, the Trust covers a large geographical area, making efficient IT support essential for staff working across Doncaster, Rotherham, and North Lincolnshire. Recognising the time lost through manual IT distribution processes, RDaSH partnered with LapSafeto trial and roll out its Diplomat Pro Smart Lockers, powered by ONARKENsoftware."The lockers gave us back 2,000 clinical hours in the POC alone, that's the equivalent of a full-time nurse,” said Martin Wilson, IT Lead at RDaSH.“They've helped us eliminate inefficient processes and directly support our strategic priorities."Results at a Glance:. 2,000+ clinical hours saved during the pilot phase. Over 1,000 laptops distributed through the lockers. IT clinics were fully eliminated at three major sites. Full alignment with Promises 14 and 22 in RDaSH's Business PlanThe project replaced manual IT clinics with 24/7 self-service access, enabling staff to pick up, return, or replace devices without IT intervention. The benefits extended beyond time savings, with staff quickly embracing the new process.“We didn't have to push the lockers on anyone; the staff were asking for them,” Wilson added.“One doctor replaced a broken laptop from a locker within the hour before a major meeting.”Collaborative ApproachThe decision to partner with LapSafefollowed a side-by-side comparison with other suppliers. RDaSH opted for LapSafeafter a successful on-site demonstration and a collaborative approach to implementation.“It was such a refreshing change. Rob turned up with actual lockers in a van, not just a brochure. That built instant trust,” said Wilson.“LapSafefelt like an extension of our team - responsive, supportive, and genuinely focused on making the project succeed.”Strategic and Sustainable TransformationThe project directly supports Promise 14 (Maximise the use of digital technology and innovation) and Promise 22 (Support consistent seven-day service delivery) from the Trust's Business Plan of Promises. It also supports RDaSH's sustainability goals, with reduced travel-related CO2 emissions and bulk device prep reducing waste.Looking ahead, the Trust plans to expand its use of LapSafelockers beyond IT equipment, including potential deployments for uniform distribution, PPE vending, and ward equipment access - all designed to reduce friction and improve access for frontline teams.“We've got a clear five-year roadmap for digital transformation. LapSafelockers are a cornerstone of that strategy,” Wilson said.Read the full case study:

