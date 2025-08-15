Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Stove Grate (RSM-231)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stove attachment to increase burner safety when cooking in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Chino, Calif., "so I invented the SMART STOVE GRATE. My design eliminates the need to worry about an unattended burner."
The invention provides an improved burner grate attachment. In doing so, it prevents the stovetop burner from being left on after a pot/pan was removed. As a result, it increases safety in the kitchen. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens.
The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RSM-231, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
