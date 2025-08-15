The Functionary Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies On Inc. 5000 For The Third Year In A Row!

The Functionary's Logo

Inc5000 Honoree - The Functionary

America's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Revealed

The Functionary Ranks No. 2183

on the 2025 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Sales Growth of 197%

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today ranked The Functionary No. 2183 on its annual ranking of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. The list is the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy – America's independent-minded entrepreneurs. Taken as a whole, these companies represent the backbone of the U.S. economy.

"Our second annual Inc. 5000 continues the most ambitious project in business journalism," said Inc. 5000 Project Manager Jim Melloan. "The Inc. 5000 gives an unrivaled portrait of young, underreported companies across all industries doing fascinating things with cutting-edge business models, as well as older companies that are still showing impressive growth."

Here's what you need to know about The Functionary

The Functionary is a Texas company with an ever-growing Global footprint – unlike other players, the company has all-shore presence, meaning, onshore, nearshore and offshore. Well established in the market and positioning themselves as the experts in managed solutions, the company is investing in new technologies, artificial intelligence and expanding their capabilities to support their current and new clients.

It has been an amazing time for our team, we are leveraging the momentum to grow even more.

We're excited to share that we have recently onboarded multiple enterprise clients such as one of the largest transportation companies in the world and one of the most utilized e-commerce platforms on the internet.

The Functionary's CEO and Founder, Sam Darwish, expressed his gratitude towards his team:

"You are the heart and soul of this company. Your passion, talent, and relentless commitment are the driving force behind our momentum.

This award is a direct reflection of your hard work and collaborative spirit.

Thank you for building, innovating, and showing up every single day.

Three years on this prestigious list is a humbling recognition, and it fuels our excitement for the future. We can't wait to continue growing together."

He also shared this accomplishment with his clients and partners saying: "Thank you. Your partnership, your belief in our mission, and the challenges you entrust us with are the very reasons we strive for excellence every day. We are privileged to be a part of your journey, and your success is the ultimate measure of our own. We couldn't do this without you."

The Functionary is ready to help you with your projects, your growth and elevating the business solutions for your company!

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.)

The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Click on the link below to check The Functionary's social media and keep up with their work and innovations .

Do you want to hear from our sales team?

E-mail [email protected] to be contacted by one of our experts.

Media Contact: Luisa Balaniuc - 347 9734696

[email protected]

The Functionary is a global managed services provider delivering innovative technology solutions with a human-centric approach. With our offices in nine countries and staff across 26 nations, we provide comprehensive IT services and customer support solutions that help businesses optimize operations and achieve transformative outcomes. Through our commitment to excellence, empathy, and innovation, we maintain a 98% client retention rate and serve as a trusted partner to some of the world's leading organizations. This approach has earned us the trust of industry leaders including Amazon, McGraw Hill, Gallo, Simple Practice, Sony, Connection, CSC, Insight, Denali Advanced Integration, and Scale Computing. Explore the potential of managed services with The Functionary. Discover why industry leaders trust our transformative solutions. Visit us at The Functionary today and explore our comprehensive service portfolio. Let's build your technology success story together! Go to and know more about this award winning company!

SOURCE The Functionary

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED