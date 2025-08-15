Fannie Mae Announces Winner Of Twenty-Seventh Community Impact Pool Of Non-Performing Loans

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today announced the winning bidder for its twenty-seventh Community Impact Pool (CIP) of non-performing loans. The transaction is expected to close on September 19, 2025. The loans are geographically focused in the Florida area, and the winning bidder was Residential Credit Opportunities Trust X-C. The pool was marketed with BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc. as advisors.

The CIP awarded in this most recent transaction includes 26 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $6,381,078; average loan size of $245,426; and weighted average note rate of 4.13%.

The cover bid, which was the second highest bid, for the CIP was 104.78% of UPB (40.38% of BPO).

All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here . Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

