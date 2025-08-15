Inventhelp Inventor Develops New LED Mesh Material Display (SBT-2 )
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new LED mesh material display that would be easy to display and enjoy indoors or outdoors," said an inventor, from Billings, Mont., "so I invented the LIGHT CROSSING. My design not only would provide a unique display element, but it would also offer light therapy to promote vitamin D production in the body."
The invention provides a new LED mesh display system. In doing so, it offers high resolution image display capabilities. It also provides the advantages of healthy LED light therapy. The invention features a dynamic design that is easy to display and use so it is ideal for households.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SBT-2038, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
