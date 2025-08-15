Road Safety Market Worth $12.39 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Road Safety Market size is projected to reach USD 12.39 billion by 2030 from USD 6.69 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 386 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 379 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Road Safety Market - Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report



Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 6.69 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.39 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.1%

Segments covered: Offering, Deployment Model, Data Type, Enforcement Type, Application, End User, and Region. Region Highlight: North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Increasing government regulations for road safety compliance, rising investments in smart transportation infrastructure, and the growing need to reduce traffic fatalities are driving the growth of the Road Safety Market. Deployment of intelligent traffic systems (ITS), speed enforcement cameras, and advanced surveillance solutions further supports market expansion. Advancements in sensor technologies and AI-based traffic monitoring solutions contribute to enhanced incident detection and prevention. These factors help authorities manage traffic efficiently, enforce regulations, and improve overall public safety.

Video & image data type segment will register the largest market share during the forecast period

The video and image data type segment is projected to hold the largest market share in road safety due to its critical role in real-time traffic monitoring, incident detection, and law enforcement. High-definition cameras and image analytics enable accurate identification of violations such as speeding and red-light jumping. Growing adoption of AI-powered video analytics for automated license plate recognition, vehicle classification, and pedestrian detection further strengthens the segment's dominance in enhancing road safety and traffic management.

Driver behavior monitoring application is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The driver behavior monitoring application is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Road Safety Market due to increasing focus on reducing human error-related accidents. Fleet operators and transportation authorities are adopting driver monitoring systems to track fatigue, distraction, and risky driving patterns in real-time. Integration of AI, telematics, and IoT technologies allows proactive alerts and corrective actions, improving driver accountability and road safety outcomes, thereby driving rapid adoption of this application across sectors.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the Road Safety Market due to strong government regulations, significant investments in smart transportation infrastructure, and widespread adoption of advanced traffic management systems. The presence of leading technology providers, early adoption of AI-powered surveillance solutions, and active implementation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) further drive regional growth. Additionally, initiatives aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and improving public safety enhance demand for road safety solutions across the region.

Top Key Companies in Road Safety Market:

The major players in the Road Safety Market include Siemens (Germany), Motorola Solutions (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Sensys Gatso Group (Sweden), Verra Mobility (US), Teledyne FLIR (US), IDEMIA (France), Vitronic (Germany), and SWARCO (Austria).

