TGS Awards Performance Share Units And Restricted Share Units
The PSUs are granted to members of the executive and senior leadership teams and will vest 15 August 2028, provided the employee remains employed with TGS on the vesting date. Upon vesting, the PSUs will be converted to the right to receive TGS shares on the terms approved by the Annual General Meeting, depending on performance versus target metrics. The number of shares issuable upon vesting will be determined by multiplying the number of PSUs granted by a factor of 0% to 150%. The factor is determined by performance against three target metrics: (i) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (TSR), (ii) Relative TSR, and (iii) HSE and Sustainability goals. TSR performance is measured by the three-year period commencing on the Date of Grant and ending on the Vesting Date. HSE and Sustainability performance is measured for the period 1 January 2025 through 31 December 2027.
The RSUs are granted to executives, senior leadership teams and other certain key employees and will also vest on 15 August 2028, provided the employee remains employed at vesting and has achieved a satisfactory performance rating against their goals over the three-year plan period. Upon vesting, the holder of the RSUs will receive an equivalent number of TGS shares.
The list of the primary insiders receiving PSUs and RSUs is attached. The maximum number of new shares to be issued under the awarded PSUs and RSUs is 1,900,000.
About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit
Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
