AI Image Editors Market Outlook 2025-2029: Growth Analysis For Retouching, Background Removal, Image Enhancement, Color Correction, And Other Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market offers promising opportunities driven by rising demand for high-quality visuals, AI advancements, and democratized editing tools. Key growth areas include seamless generative AI integration, multimodal editing, and ethical frameworks, serving content creators, marketers, and photographers globally.

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Image Editor Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI image editor market is poised for significant growth, with forecasts indicating an increase of USD 109.8 million from 2024 to 2029. This expansion is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive market report dives deep into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

The report delivers an up-to-date, thorough analysis of the existing market conditions, latest trends, and essential growth drivers. Notably, the market is fueled by a growing demand for high-quality visual content, accelerated advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the increased accessibility of advanced editing tools.

The seamless integration of generative AI into mainstream workflows ranks as a significant driver for upcoming market growth. Additionally, the convergence of image and video editing through multimodal AI, along with the rise of ethical frameworks and content provenance, is expected to create substantial demand in the market.

AI Image Editor Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Mobile applications

Web-based Desktop applications

By Application:



Retouching

Background removal

Image enhancement

Color correction Others

By End-user:



Content creators

Individual users

Marketing agencies

Professional photographers Others

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

The report covers the following areas:



AI Image Editor Market sizing

AI Image Editor Market forecast AI Image Editor Market industry analysis

A comprehensive vendor analysis aims to enhance clients' market positions. The report thoroughly evaluates major vendors such as Adobe Inc., Afterlight Collective Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., and others, providing insights into forthcoming trends and challenges to shape strategic planning.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Adobe Inc.

Afterlight Collective Inc.

Canva Pty. Ltd.

Capture One

Corel Corp.

CyberLink Corp.

DxO Labs

Everimaging Ltd.

Freepik Co. S.L

GIMP

Meitu Inc.

ON1

PhotoEditor.AI

Photopea

Photoroom Inc.

Prisma Labs Inc.

Serif Europe Ltd. Skylum Software USA Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900