AI Image Editors Market Outlook 2025-2029: Growth Analysis For Retouching, Background Removal, Image Enhancement, Color Correction, And Other Applications

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Image Editor Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI image editor market is poised for significant growth, with forecasts indicating an increase of USD 109.8 million from 2024 to 2029. This expansion is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive market report dives deep into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.
The report delivers an up-to-date, thorough analysis of the existing market conditions, latest trends, and essential growth drivers. Notably, the market is fueled by a growing demand for high-quality visual content, accelerated advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the increased accessibility of advanced editing tools.
The seamless integration of generative AI into mainstream workflows ranks as a significant driver for upcoming market growth. Additionally, the convergence of image and video editing through multimodal AI, along with the rise of ethical frameworks and content provenance, is expected to create substantial demand in the market.
AI Image Editor Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Mobile applications Web-based Desktop applications
By Application:
- Retouching Background removal Image enhancement Color correction Others
By End-user:
- Content creators Individual users Marketing agencies Professional photographers Others
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
The report covers the following areas:
- AI Image Editor Market sizing AI Image Editor Market forecast AI Image Editor Market industry analysis
A comprehensive vendor analysis aims to enhance clients' market positions. The report thoroughly evaluates major vendors such as Adobe Inc., Afterlight Collective Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., and others, providing insights into forthcoming trends and challenges to shape strategic planning.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Adobe Inc. Afterlight Collective Inc. Canva Pty. Ltd. Capture One Corel Corp. CyberLink Corp. DxO Labs Everimaging Ltd. Freepik Co. S.L GIMP Meitu Inc. ON1 PhotoEditor.AI Photopea Photoroom Inc. Prisma Labs Inc. Serif Europe Ltd. Skylum Software USA Inc.
